Johnson & Johnson Loses Venue Fight for Missouri Talc Lawsuits
The Missouri Supreme Court has denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to move out of a St. Louis state court thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer. The state high court in late January rejected an appeal by J&J seeking to transfer most of the 2,500 lawsuits pending in state court in St. Louis to courts across the country where the plaintiffs are located.
