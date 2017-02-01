Johnson & Johnson Loses Venue Fight for Missouri Talc Lawsuits

The Missouri Supreme Court has denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to move out of a St. Louis state court thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer. The state high court in late January rejected an appeal by J&J seeking to transfer most of the 2,500 lawsuits pending in state court in St. Louis to courts across the country where the plaintiffs are located.

