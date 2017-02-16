Greg Clark to hold key talks in Paris...

Greg Clark to hold key talks in Paris over Vauxhall's future

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Haringey Independent

Business secretary Greg Clark will meet with Peugeot executives and the French government as he scrambles to secure thousands of British jobs at takeover target Vauxhall. The Press Association understands Mr Clark will travel by Eurostar to Paris tonight for separate meetings with French industry minister Christophe Sirugue and board members of PSA Group, which is in talks to acquire General Motors' loss-making European operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC