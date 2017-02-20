General Mills May Be Vulnerable to Activist Funds
Could an activist hedge fund drive General Mills, the maker of Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, to put itself up for sale? Could an activist hedge fund drive General Mills , the maker of Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, to put itself up for sale? It's a real possibility especially given that Mondelez International could be looking to make a big acquisition in the wake of its unrequited $23 billion bid for chocolatier Hershey last year. Consider that a wolf pack of activists own large minority stakes in branded snack and confectionery products company Mondelez, including embattled activist investor Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management , Trian 's Nelson Peltz and Jana Partners Barry Rosenstein.
