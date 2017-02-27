Fonterra names Paravicini COO Global Consumer, Food Service

Dairy giant Fonterra Cooperative Group has appointed Lukas Paravicini chief operating officer, global consumer and food service, effective June 1. Paravicini, who is currently the dairy cooperative's chief financial officer, replaces Jacqueline Chow who was appointed to the role in June 2016. At the time, Fonterra indicated she would lead the unit until the first half of 2017 when she would return to Australia to pursue a board career.

