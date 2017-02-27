Fonterra Appoints COO, Global Consumer And Foodservice
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced the appointment of Lukas Paravicini to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Global Consumer and Foodservice with effect from 1 June 2017. Mr Paravicini is currently Fonterra's Chief Financial Officer and replaces Jacqueline Chow who was appointed to the role in June 2016.
