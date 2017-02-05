Fleeing to Cash, Pakistani Businesses Seek to Avoid Tax Trap

Running a wholesale grocery shop in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, 43-year-old Khan used to write as many as 40 checks a month to buy goods from sugar to Unilever NV tea bags. That changed when authorities, in a bid to clamp down on widespread tax avoidance, started charging a levy on every bank transaction above 50,000 rupees for non filers.

