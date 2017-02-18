Fire marshal, others expected at Tyson plant today to probe cause of fire

Officials with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office and the insurer for the Tyson Foods Inc. plant in the Ceres Industrial Park are expected to be at the plant Sunday to determine the cause of an explosion and fire at the plant that occurred Friday night, the assistant chief for the Bovina Volunteer Fire Department said. City and county firefighters were called to the plant after Vicksburg-Warren 911 dispatchers received a call about an explosion at the plant at 1725 Interplex Circle about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

