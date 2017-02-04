Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Farmer Brothers Company is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
