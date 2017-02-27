ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Position Rai...

ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Position Raised by Fred Alger Management Inc.

13 hrs ago

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,713 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period.

