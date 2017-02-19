Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $661,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. by 223.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC