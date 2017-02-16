Cleveland's Musical Theater Project wins a Grammy for tribute to 1921 African-American musical 'S...
While Adele and Beyonce were hogging the spotlight at the Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday night , Bill Rudman, artistic director of The Musical Theater Project, was popping a cork right here in CLE. Harbinger Records, the label Rudman formed with musical theater historian Ken Bloom in 1983 to showcase musical theater and cabaret, won the Grammy Award for best liner notes for the 2016 release "Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC