Brown-Forman hires whisky maker for Scotch whisky segment
Brown-Forman Corp. has hired a whisky maker for its single malt Scotch whisky business that the Kentucky-based company acquired last year. It says Rachel Barrie begins her new job on March 1. Her duties include overseeing The GlenDronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh distilleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC