BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says received a subpoena in Feb. from the...
Received a civil investigative demand from the united states department of justice * J&J - subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals relates to allegations concerning the "sales and marketing practices" of olysio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: * Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018
