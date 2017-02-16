Big Food Looks to Startups for Ideas,...

Big Food Looks to Startups for Ideas, Innovation

4 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

When General Mills Inc. and Kellogg Co. couldn't beat the startups appearing on store shelves next to their Yoplait yogurt and Froot Loops cereal, they decided to invest in them.

