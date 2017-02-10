Award winner Mensink is invaluable to Minnesota Pork
Craig Mensink took on his first batch of feeder pigs as a sophomore in high school to support his college fund, at his father's advice. It was the first step toward his decades of service to the industry, which earned him the Distinguished Service award at the Minnesota Pork Congress in January.
