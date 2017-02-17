Asia shares adrift for US holiday, focus on Unilever

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers. A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average , the Dow Jones average and the stock averages of other countries' outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017.

