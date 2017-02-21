Allianz Asset Management AG Acquires 348,317 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc.
Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,336,109 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the period.
