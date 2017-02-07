ADM 4Q profit tumbles, falls short of forecasts
Archer Daniels Midland Co. reported a steep drop in fourth-quarter profit as it continues to face a tough market for agricultural products The Chicago company sells and transports crops, makes animal feed, produces ethanol for fuel and makes sweeteners and other ingredients for food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan 10
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC