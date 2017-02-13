Actelion, being bought by J&J, says full year core net income rose 27 percent
Swiss drugmaker Actelion's 2016 core net income rose 27 percent on accelerating sales of its newer medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension , it said on Tuesday. The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss biotech company Actelion in Allschwil, Switzerland January 26, 2017.
