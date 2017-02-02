20 canned cat food products from popular brands recalled due to dangerously low levels of nutrients
Three separate brands of cat food manufactured by the J.M. Smucker Company have been recalled after tests discovered that they were dangerously low in an essential nutrient , the company announced in conjunction with the FDA . Cat food has been recalled from specific varieties and lots of the brands 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty.
