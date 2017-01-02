Zacks: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Receives Consensus...

Zacks: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc...

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

