Hormel Responds to Allegations of Animal Abuse at Supplier Farm in Oklahoma
Officials with Minnesota-based Hormel Foods have responded to allegations of animal abuse at an Oklahoma farm that supplies the company. A video released by nonprofit organization Mercy For Animals of a Maschhoffs sow farm depicts sows suffering from injuries, illnesses and overcrowding in gestation crates, among other scenes of animal abuse, according to the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan 10
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC