Words of Wisdom from Civil Rights Ico...

Words of Wisdom from Civil Rights Icon Ambassador Andrew Young

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: John Hope Bryant

"A Stone of Hope" Christmas is still a time when God reveals His Presence, Power, Grace and Mercy - and, though it may not always be apparent, His Peace on Earth and Goodwill to all God's Children. In the aftermath of the recent presidential election, and the despair and confusion many Americans feel over the nation's direction, I awoke in the middle of the night with Martin Luther King's charge reverberating through my psyche: "With this faith we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope."

Start the conversation, or Read more at John Hope Bryant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 BARK VADER 1
News High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11) Sep '16 Happy Divorce 9
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC