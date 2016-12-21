Whipped cream is in short supply this...

Whipped cream is in short supply this holiday season because of a...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Whipped cream is in short supply this holiday season after an explosion at a nitrous oxide facility in Florida's Panhandle slowed down supply . This may require people with a craving for cream on their holiday desserts to turn to options like this -- a natural, lower calorie whipped cream substitute made with the liquid leftover from the slow cooking of beans and legumes called "aquafaba" which can be whipped up into a pillowy fluff in minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 BARK VADER 1
News High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11) Sep '16 Happy Divorce 9
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC