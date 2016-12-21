Whipped cream is in short supply this holiday season because of a...

Whipped cream is in short supply this holiday season after an explosion at a nitrous oxide facility in Florida's Panhandle slowed down supply . This may require people with a craving for cream on their holiday desserts to turn to options like this -- a natural, lower calorie whipped cream substitute made with the liquid leftover from the slow cooking of beans and legumes called "aquafaba" which can be whipped up into a pillowy fluff in minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.