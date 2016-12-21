WellYesMoment Campaign Launches Campbell's 'Clean' Canned Soup

Campbell Soup Company has timed the launch of its pivotal "clean" canned soup line, Well Yes!, for the New Year, supported by a campaign that suggests small, healthful decisions rather than big, unrealistic resolutions. The campaign, #WellYesMoment, is launching with a social media campaign featuring actress Busy Phillipps, of "Dawson's Creek" and "Cougar Town" fame.

