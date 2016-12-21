The sugar industry is quietly funding one of the biggest misconceptions in modern nutrition
Another study published this week with backing from multinational food and sugar companies claimed that sugar isn't that bad for us after all. The review, published Monday in journal The Annals of Internal Medicine , called recent warnings to cut sugar exaggerated and said they are based on weak evidence.
