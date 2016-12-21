The birthplace of Peeps drops a Peep to welcome 201720 minutes ago
A giant Peep falling from the sky - as in one of those bright yellow marshmallow confections - brought welcome year-ending levity Saturday night in Bethlehem, bringing to a close a 2016 defined by a divisive election, racial conflict and shocking deaths of many beloved stars. The Peep proved a crowd-pleaser to the approximately 5,000 people who gathered to ring in a new year, albeit in a less traditional way.
