Sunday's annual Christmas dinner in Battle Creek. Michael Dupre photo

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday marked the 27th year where the VCK and many Battle Creek-area volunteers offered guests a traditional turkey and ham dinner that was open to anyone in need of food, holiday cheer or simple companionship. The 27th annual event was sponsored by the Volunteer Community Kitchen, a community project fund of the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

