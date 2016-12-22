Smithfield Foods Completes One Million-Pound Donation For The Holiday Season

Smithfield Foods ' Helping Hungry HomesA initiative, a program focused on alleviating hunger across the country, has concluded its month-long donation of more than one million pounds of protein to Feeding AmericaA and its network of food banks. This large-scale contribution is in addition to the more than 40 significant donations made by Helping Hungry HomesA across the country in 2016.

