Smithfield Foods Completes One Million-Pound Donation For The Holiday Season
Smithfield Foods ' Helping Hungry HomesA initiative, a program focused on alleviating hunger across the country, has concluded its month-long donation of more than one million pounds of protein to Feeding AmericaA and its network of food banks. This large-scale contribution is in addition to the more than 40 significant donations made by Helping Hungry HomesA across the country in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC