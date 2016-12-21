Recall Watch: More products pulled for contaminated milk

Herr Foods Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the HerrA's Brand and Smoke Dried Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the PeddlerA's Pantry Brand. These products contained milk manufactured by Valley Milk Products LLC. That milk is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

