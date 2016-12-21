Recall Watch: More products pulled for contaminated milk
Herr Foods Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the HerrA's Brand and Smoke Dried Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the PeddlerA's Pantry Brand. These products contained milk manufactured by Valley Milk Products LLC. That milk is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC