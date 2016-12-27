Q4 2016 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Issued By SunTrust Banks
Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC