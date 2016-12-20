Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for ConAgra Foo...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Reduced by Jefferies Group

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 BARK VADER 1
News High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11) Sep '16 Happy Divorce 9
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC