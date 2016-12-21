NJ-based Goya Foods pledges donation ...

NJ-based Goya Foods pledges donation to Catholic Charities

6 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country has committed to donating 125,000 pounds of food to an agency dedicated to serving the less fortunate in northern New Jersey. Jersey City-based Goya Foods will send 10,000 pounds of food each month to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, who will distribute the goods to shelters in Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Union counties.

