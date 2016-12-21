NJ-based Goya Foods pledges donation to Catholic Charities
The largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country has committed to donating 125,000 pounds of food to an agency dedicated to serving the less fortunate in northern New Jersey. Jersey City-based Goya Foods will send 10,000 pounds of food each month to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, who will distribute the goods to shelters in Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Union counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC