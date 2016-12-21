New Zealand milk collection falls 5.7% in first half
Fonterra Cooperative Group's New Zealand milk collection was down 5.7 percent on the year in the six months to Nov. 30 as dairying regions were hit by unfavourable weather conditions. The tighter supply in some regions such as New Zealand has helped shore up the global dairy prices, eroded in the past few years by global oversupply and weak demand.
