Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Cal-Maine Foods And U.S. Steel
On CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report , Jon Najarian said that Cal-Maine Foods Inc had unusually high options volume on Friday. Traders were buying the May 45 calls and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC