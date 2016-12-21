Mississippi road money push hits pothole: GOP tax opposition
A year after an effort to increase gasoline and diesel taxes to spend more on transportation stalled out, Mississippi legislative leaders say chances of action don't look better in 2017. Any tax increase takes a three-fifths majority.
