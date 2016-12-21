J&J's Decision to Walk Away Set Stage for Renewed Actelion Talks

Johnson & Johnson's willingness to walk away from talks to acquire Swiss biotechnology company Actelion Ltd. for about $28 billion is the very thing that got the two sides back to the negotiating table. This week, amid rising pressure from shareholders, Actelion surprised investors and re-entered negotiations with J&J, which signaled a willingness to raise its offer if granted exclusivity, said people familiar with the matter.

