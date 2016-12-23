In The Kitchen: Spiral Sliced Ham Appetizers
Katie Simmons from Smithfield Foods came into our kitchen and helped us out with some quick and delicious appetizers using Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC