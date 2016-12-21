Hormel Foods settles discrimination case by hiring women at Nebraska plant

Hormel Foods Corp. will hire three dozen women and pay more than a half-million dollars in wages to hundreds of female job applicants denied entry-level jobs at a hog plant in Nebraska. The actions are the result of a settlement made with the U.S. Department of Labor that found Hormel may have discriminated against women in its hiring process at the hog-processing plant in Fremont, Neb.

