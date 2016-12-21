Contender Dogs Unsafe At Any Speed, Except Holly Energy
Despite ten to twenty-four annual dividend increases, only 24% of dividend Contender dogs showed safe margins of cash flow to sustain their payouts as of 12/21/16. 10 of 41 Dividend Contender dogs paid dividends regarded as safe because their free cash flow yield exceeded dividend yield.
