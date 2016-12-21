Campbell Soup launches Well Yes! ready-to-serve soup line
Campbell Soup Company is launching Well Yes!, a new ready-to-serve soup line that features clean, simple and nutritious ingredients. The innovative line of soups showcases ingredients that people know and understand, including wholesome grains, meats and vegetables.
