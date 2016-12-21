Burger King and Tim Hortons to Curb Antibiotics Use in Chicken
Concern has been growing that the overuse of such drugs is contributing to rising numbers of life-threatening human infections. Restaurant chains Burger King and Tim Hortons plan to switch to chicken raised without antibiotics considered "critically important" to human medicine, their owner said on Wednesday, making it the latest company to ditch the drugs over health concerns.
