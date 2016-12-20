2016 Highlights From Indirect Purchas...

2016 Highlights From Indirect Purchaser Class Actions

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

As 2016 comes to a close, we review some of the more interesting court decisions in the indirect purchaser class action arena over the past 12 months and provide practitioners with some key takeaways for 2017 and beyond. While there were no major U.S. Supreme Court decisions that impacted indirect purchaser cases, and only a few circuit court decisions, the rulings below shed light on strategies related to class certification, Article III and antitrust standing, settlement objectors, and other indirect purchaser-related issues that practitioners are certain to face in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 BARK VADER 1
News High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11) Sep '16 Happy Divorce 9
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC