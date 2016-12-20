2016 Highlights From Indirect Purchaser Class Actions
As 2016 comes to a close, we review some of the more interesting court decisions in the indirect purchaser class action arena over the past 12 months and provide practitioners with some key takeaways for 2017 and beyond. While there were no major U.S. Supreme Court decisions that impacted indirect purchaser cases, and only a few circuit court decisions, the rulings below shed light on strategies related to class certification, Article III and antitrust standing, settlement objectors, and other indirect purchaser-related issues that practitioners are certain to face in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|BARK VADER
|1
|High court rejects farmer who tangled with Tyson (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|Happy Divorce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC