Vocus opens books to KKR
US private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has moved a step closer to a takeover of Vocus Group with the takeover target agreeing to a due diligence of its books. KKR had announced a conditional $3.50 a share takeover proposal for Vocus on June 7, valuing the telecom operator at $A3.3 billion.
