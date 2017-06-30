UPDATE 1-Lloyds Bank shuffles management team ahead of 2018 strategy

Lloyds Banking Group has reshuffled its senior management team, it said on Wednesday, as Britain's biggest mortgage lender prepares for the next phase of its transformation into a leaner, low-risk bank. The changes include naming Juan Colombas to the new role of chief operating officer, giving Chief Financial Officer George Culmer oversight of the legal and strategy teams, and naming Zaka Mian as group director for transformation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.