Scales of justice: Latest round-up of convictions
Karina Kovner, 23, of Osney Road, Oxford, admitted assaulting a man by beating him in Helen Road, Oxford on March 4 2017. Also admitted admitted assaulting a woman by beating her and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty on the same date in the same location.
