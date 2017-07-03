Philip Morris International Inc (PM) ...

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

