Opioid crisis draining America of jobs

18 hrs ago Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

The opioid epidemic has crippled communities across the United States, spurred a public health crisis, and is responsible for nearly 100 overdose deaths each day. Use of opioids has become a key factor in why "prime age" workers, mostly men, are unable or unwilling to find work, according to a new report by Goldman Sachs.

