'Nano scare': Scientists blast Friends of the Earth for 'facile' infant formula claims

Reports that some infant formula products on sale in Australia and New Zealand contain potentially 'dangerous' nanoscale particles have been dismissed by regulators and scientists - with one branding it blatant 'scaremongering'. The report, commissioned by Friends of the Earth , said seven off-the-shelf baby formula products were tested and that two - Nestle's NAN HA 1 Gold and Nature's Way Kids Smart 1 - contained "needle-shaped hydroxyapatite nanoparticles" .

