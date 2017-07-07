NAB apology for non-disclosure by advisers
National Australia Bank has apologised to at least 150,000 customers for failing to disclose that its advisers were cross-selling the bank's products. The bank on Friday issued an apology and made a "corrective disclosure" to customers about the relationship between its advisers, its financial advice licensees and the recommended investments, following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... (Jan '17)
|16 hr
|capitalism unfair
|15
|Make Money Fast!
|Jul 2
|makemoneyfast
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 27
|FireyFellow44
|7
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Jun 26
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|Man charged in Hinsdale slaying wants speedy tr...
|Jun 23
|maureen
|1
|Newt Gingrich's Freddie Mac Fees: Received At L... (Nov '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|53
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC